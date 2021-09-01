Video of ACP ‘celebrating birthday’: Probe report submitted to Home dept

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar has submitted to the state Home department the inquiry report over a video which purportedly shows an Assistant Commissioner of Police, traffic department, celebrating his birthday at a public place.

A few days ago, a video surfaced on social media in which Assistant Commissioner of Police, traffic department, A P Chauhan was purportedly seen celebrating his birthday by cutting a cake with other people on the main road at Delhi gate area in Surat city amid the restrictions imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. After the video went viral, Tomar had asked Deputy Commissioner of police Surat traffic department Prashant Sumbe to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Sources in the Surat traffic department said that ACP Chauhan’s statements were recorded, along with statements of four others people who were allegedly standing near Chauhan in the video. DCP Prashant Sumbe had submitted his findings to the police commissioner on August 28.

Tomar said, “The inquiry report prepared by the DCP had been sent to the Home department. Since Chauhan is an ACP-rank officer, it is home department, which can take further action.”