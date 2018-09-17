Video: Jharkhand BJP man washes MP Nishikant Dubey’s feet, drinks same water

The incident that occurred during an event in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Sunday was captured on camera, the video of which went viral on social media (Source: Facebook/Nishikant Dubey) The incident that occurred during an event in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Sunday was captured on camera, the video of which went viral on social media (Source: Facebook/Nishikant Dubey)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has controversially allowed a local party worker to wash his feet and drink the same water while defending himself and the incident that took place at a political event in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Sunday, The incident was captured on camera, a video of which went viral on social media.

In the video, a local BJP worker, Pawan Shah, is seen washing the feet of the Godda MP amid claps and loud cheers of ‘Pawan bhai zindabad’. After scrubbing Dubey’s feet, the party worker wiped them and drank the same water he used to wash the feet.

Dubey later shared the pictures on Facebook, saying he would like to reciprocate the gesture for Pawan Shah if given a chance.

#WATCH BJP worker washes feet of BJP Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and drinks that water, at an event in Jharkhand’s Godda (16.09.18) pic.twitter.com/J2YwazQDhg — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

When Dubey was slammed on social media, he said the party worker did was a customary practice in Jharkhand and that he did it out of happiness. “If a party worker washes the feet out of happiness, what is amazing in it. Washing the feet of the guests is a customary practice in Jharkhand,” he said, citing the example of Sudama doing the same for Lord Krishna in Mahabharata.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd