Video: Hema Malini’s ‘unbelievable’ dance performance at ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas’

Hema Malini, playing the role of Ma Ganga, narrated the history of India's holiest river and how it was getting polluted. The theme of this year's 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas' is the "Role of Indian Diaspora in building a New India".

Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini’s 90-minute dance performance at the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas’ in Varanasi drew praise from Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, who hailed the performance as Adbhut, Avishwasniya and Akalpaniya (wonderful, unbelievable and unimaginable).

After watching the performance, Swaraj reportedly told her: “I don’t have words about your (Hema Malini) performance. First time ever in my life, I am taking three words from famous TV shows for your performance — Adbhut, Avishwasniya and Akalpaniya.”

Hema Malini, playing the role of Mother Ganga, narrated the history of India’s holiest river and how it was getting polluted. According to ANI, the tunes for the dance musical was composed by Asit Desai and his son Allaap Desai and the songs were rendered by Sudesh Wadkar, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan and Mika Singh. The costumes were designed by Neetu Lulla and special effects were by Vibhore Khandelwal.

Ahead of the NRI event, Hema Malini tweeted a sneak peek of her look as Mother Ganga. “My dream project “Ganga” is at last ready for release! Yes! I have got my beautiful dance ballet on Ma Ganga to be performed at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas tomorrow in Varanasi. Giving a glimpse of my look as Ganga maiya here for all my Twitter friends,” she said in her tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three-day event and delivered the keynote address on Tuesday. The theme of this year’s convention is the “Role of Indian Diaspora in building a New India”. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the closing ceremony.

