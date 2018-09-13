Video: Former DMK Corporator thrashes woman at beauty salon in Tamil Nadu

The DMK member has been identified as DMK Corporator Selvakumar and has been arrested by the police. The DMK member has been identified as DMK Corporator Selvakumar and has been arrested by the police.

An old video of former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Corporator hitting a woman at a beauty salon in Perambalur, Tamil Nadu surfaced on Thursday. According to ANI, the incident had took place on May 25.

In the 37 seconds CCTV footage, the former DMK Corporator Selvakumar is seen kicking a woman at a beauty salon, while three other women are attempting to hold him back.

#WATCH Former DMK Corporator Selvakumar hits a woman at a beauty salon in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur. The incident took place on 25th May’ 18. He has been arrested by the police and has been suspended from primary membership of the party (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/B623qaLc0k — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018

Selvakumar has been arrested by the police and has been suspended from primary membership of the party, reported ANI.

