Video: Elephant calf rescued from Kerala well

An elephant calf which accidentally fell in a well was rescued by locals and forest officials in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Monday. The young tusker was most likely separated from its herd after which it strayed into a rubber estate in Pinavoor Kudi near Neriamangalam on Monday morning.

Locals soon alerted the forest officials that a baby elephant had fallen into an abandoned well in the rubber estate. It took about eight hours to rescue the animal from the well, which had a depth of over ten feet. The rescuers can be seen clearing a side of the well into a slope for the elephant to pull itself out.

As soon as the animal came out of the well, it vanished into the forests that skirt the Ernakulam-Idukki border.