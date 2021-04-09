At video conference with PM, Rupani: Govt focusing on strategy of testing-tracking-treatment

Participating in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and chief ministers of other states, on Thursday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that to control the current surge of Covid-19 in the state, the government has specially focused on strategy of testing-tracking-treatment and that currently it is doing more than 1 lakh tests per day, of which 40,000 are RT-PCR tests. The CM also stated that his government is aiming to increase the current quantity of 40,000 RT-PCR tests per day to 60,000 tests per day.

Giving details about the meeting, an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office stated that in the beginning of March, 8,000 RT-PCR tests were being done in the state which have been increased to 40,000 currently.

Quoting the CM as saying, the release said that Covid-19 patients are being provided intense treatment at government and private hospitals in the state. In last one week, it added, the state government has made available 10,000 new beds; 1,500 of which are oxygen beds and 1,000 are ICU beds.

The release also quoted the CM as saying that Gujarat has been receiving sufficient quantity of vaccine from the central government and that so far, it has received 80 lakh vaccine doses. It also added that Gujarat has received 4200 ventilators from the Central government which are proving to be a boon for the Covid-19 patients in Gujarat. The CM thanked the Prime Minister for the “guidance and cooperation” provided by the central government which has proved “effective” and “result oriented”.

CM Rupani apprised the Prime Minister about various steps being taken by the state government to control the surge of Covid-19 cases like mandating RT-PCR negative test for entering Gujarat, ordering oxygen providers to keep 60% of their supply reserved for health purpose, prohibiting social and political gatherings, imposition of night curfew in 20 cities, closure of all educational institutes etc..

“The Chief Minister informed that like other states in the country, number of Covid-19 cases is also increasing in Gujarat in last 15 days. Till March 15, there were 1000 cases which have reached 3,500. The cases are being reported mainly from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat. But now when people of all age groups in cities and districts are getting infected, the state government has implemented the new strategy of testing-tracking-treatment. And because of that, Corona cases are being detected successfully,” stated the release while quoting CM Rupani.

The conference was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Maharashtra.

Apart from CM Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, Chief Principal Secretary to the CM K Kailashnathan and Health secretary Jayanti Ravi also attended the meeting from Gujarat.