Video claimed to show Dalit student cleaning school toilet. Probe reveals a different reality

The headmaster said he was not present on campus when the video was recorded and alleged that the person behind it held a grudge after his child was denied admission due to missing documents.

A video that purported to show a Dalit student being forced to clean a toilet at a government primary school has prompted a probe, with officials now claiming it was orchestrated to “settle a personal score”.

The video from Jharkhand’s Lavachampa village earlier this week had triggered calls for a probe into caste-based discrimination, following which an inquiry began. District Superintendent of Education (DSE) Anurag Minj, citing the probe, said the allegations were false and that the child is not Dalit.

“The video was made with a motive to defame the headmaster, an Adivasi man. We are in the process of filing a complaint against the individual who shot and circulated it,” Minj told The Indian Express.