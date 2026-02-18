WATCH: Cheetah Gamini delivers 3 cubs at Kuno National Park, India’s count rises to 38

Three new cheetah cubs have been born at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking India’s total cheetah population to 38.

Cheetah ‘Gamini’, brought from South Africa under the Cheetah reintroduction programme, delivered the three cubs at the park. The birth comes nearly three years after African cheetahs were reintroduced to India in September 2022 to revive the population of the species, which had gone extinct in the country decades ago.

Cheetah 'Gamini' gives birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. India's total cheetah population has now reached 38.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav described the development as a “roaring” success and a powerful symbol of India’s determined conservation efforts. In a post on X, he said, “This joyful arrival marks the ninth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil and takes the number of surviving Indian-born cubs to 27. With these newest additions, India’s total cheetah population has now reached 38—a powerful symbol of the country’s determined and historic conservation effort.”

Kuno welcomes three new cubs – A roaring new chapter at Kuno on the occasion of completion of 3 years of arrival of cheetahs from South Africa. Celebrations echo through Kuno National Park as Gamini, the South African cheetah and second-time mother, gave birth to three cubs.

Yadav said each birth strengthens the foundation of Project Cheetah and reflects the dedication and round-the-clock efforts of field staff and veterinary teams. Calling it a moment of pride for both Kuno and the country, he expressed hope that the cubs would grow strong and carry forward India’s cheetah revival story.

Earlier this month, Aasha, a cheetah translocated from Namibia, gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park.