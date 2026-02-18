WATCH: Cheetah Gamini delivers 3 cubs at Kuno National Park, India’s count rises to 38

Earlier this month, Aasha, a cheetah translocated from Namibia, gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readFeb 18, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Cheetah Kuno parkThe birth comes nearly three years after African cheetahs were reintroduced to India in September 2022. (credit: Bhupendra Yadav X)
Three new cheetah cubs have been born at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking India’s total cheetah population to 38.

Cheetah ‘Gamini’, brought from South Africa under the Cheetah reintroduction programme, delivered the three cubs at the park. The birth comes nearly three years after African cheetahs were reintroduced to India in September 2022 to revive the population of the species, which had gone extinct in the country decades ago.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav described the development as a “roaring” success and a powerful symbol of India’s determined conservation efforts. In a post on X, he said, “This joyful arrival marks the ninth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil and takes the number of surviving Indian-born cubs to 27. With these newest additions, India’s total cheetah population has now reached 38—a powerful symbol of the country’s determined and historic conservation effort.”

Yadav said each birth strengthens the foundation of Project Cheetah and reflects the dedication and round-the-clock efforts of field staff and veterinary teams. Calling it a moment of pride for both Kuno and the country, he expressed hope that the cubs would grow strong and carry forward India’s cheetah revival story.

