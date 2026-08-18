Video: Parked car set ablaze in Varanasi after cafe owner ‘refused to serve noodles’

A parked car was set ablaze in Varanasi by an unidentified man. A video of the incident has since gone viral online. The car was allegedly set on fire after an argument between a restaurant owner and a customer, on Monday night; this was after the former refused to serve the latter a plate of noodles.

CCTV footage showed two men approaching the parked car.

One of them, his face covered with a mask, was seen setting the car on fire before fleeing on a bike driven by the other.

An FIR has been registered in the case by Varanasi Police, and four identified and several unidentified persons have been booked.

However, no arrests have been made so far.

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Police said the accused visited the café in an intoxicated state around 11:45 pm on August 15 and asked for noodles. When the owner refused to serve them at that hour, the accused allegedly abused him, sparking an argument between the two. The matter was later resolved with the intervention of bystanders.

However, police said the accused returned to the café around 3 am the next day and allegedly set the owner’s parked car on fire.