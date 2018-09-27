Video: ABVP activists call Mandsaur professor ‘anti-national’. He touches their feet, goes on leave

Professor Dinesh Gupta tries to the feet of an ABVP activist. (Source: The News/Youtube) Professor Dinesh Gupta tries to the feet of an ABVP activist. (Source: The News/Youtube)

A senior professor of a government college in Mandsaur has gone on leave after ABVP activists accused him of being “anti-national” when he tried to stop them from raising slogans on Wednesday.

Professor Dinesh Gupta was inside a classroom when a group of ABVP activists, on way to submit a memorandum to the principal over delay in announcement of fourth semester (Science) results, raised slogans in the corridor. He asked the protesters not to shout slogans saying it was difficult to conduct the class amid the noise.

Alleging that he stopped them from saying “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai“, the activists called him an “anti-national” and even warned they would file an FIR against him for his “unpatriotic” act. So disturbed was Dr Gupta by the humiliation that he touched the feet of protesters.

In a video, reportedly shot by local television reporters, the professor can be seen chasing the protesters to touch their feet one by one even as they try to stop him from doing so. On Thursday morning, Prof Gupta applied for three-day leave. He has been unavailable for comment.

Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Sisodiya said the incident was not as big as it was being made out to be. The BJP MLA claimed the students did not ask the professor to apologize or touch their feet but he did that on his own. At least, there is no video footage as yet to prove that the ABVP activists made him apologise, he said adding that he was trying to mediate between the two sides. “I am trying to get students to apologise if they are at fault. Or to get him pardon the students,” he said.

