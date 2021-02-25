Vidarbha’s Covid case tally crosses 3000 for the first time in five months

For the first time after September 19 last year, Vidarbha’s Covid-19 case tally crossed the 3,000 mark on Wednesday. The region recorded 3,528 cases on the day, up from 2,866 on Tuesday.

The number of deaths also rose from 20 on Tuesday to 31 on Wednesday.

Nagpur district saw 1,181 new cases on Wednesday while Amravati district recorded 802 cases. The figures in the two districts on Tuesday were 691 and 926, respectively.

Wednesday’s surge was mainly in Nagpur Division, where the tally rose from 914 to 1,440. Apart from Nagpur, the number of cases in Wardha also rose from 125 on Tuesday to 192 on Wednesday.

In Amravati division, Washim saw a huge jump, from 87 cases on Tuesday to 318 cases on Wednesday. Akola with 385 cases, Buldana with 386 cases and Yavatmal with 215 cases were the other affected districts in the division.

Ten deaths each were recorded in Nagpur and Amravati districts, while the other nine districts of the region together accounted for 11 deaths.

Overall, the region saw 1,466 recoveries.