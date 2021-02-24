Vidarbha reports record-breaking 2,866 new cases

Over the past seven days, Vidarbha has seen 16,056 new cases with more than 2,000 cases recorded daily. (Express Photo)

Even as parts of three districts in Vidarbha went under lockdown Tuesday evening, the region saw a record-breaking 2,866 new cases on Tuesday with five districts of Amravati division accounting for 1,952 and Nagpur division accounting for 914 cases.

The most cases, 926, were detected in Amravati district, followed by Buldana at 416 new cases, Akola at 277, Yavatmal at 246 and Washim at 87 on Tuesday. Amravati saw a big jump of 253 cases in the past 24 hours.

In Nagpur division, Nagpur district had 691 new cases on Tuesday followed by Wardha at 125, Chandrapur at 55, Bhandara at 22, Gondia at 16 and Gadchiroli at 5.

The region recorded 20 deaths on Tuesday, including eight in Nagpur, six in Amravati and two each in Wardha, Akola and Yavatmal.

Certain areas in Amravati, Akola and Buldana districts have gone under lockdown from 5 pm on Tuesday till March 7.

Over the past seven days, Vidarbha has seen 16,056 new cases with more than 2,000 cases recorded daily. Vidarbha’s new caseload was 46 per cent of the state’s total — 6,218 cases — on Tuesday.

Apart from the low number of deaths, hospitalisation is also very low since most of the cases are asymptomatic.