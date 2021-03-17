Vidarbha region reports over 5,000 new Covid cases

Covid-19 cases continued to surge in Vidarbha on Tuesday, with the region reporting 5,113 cases. The region had reported 4,361 new cases and 30 deaths on Monday( file )

The number of deaths has also gone up to 39. Till Monday, the death toll hadn’t crossed 30.

Nagpur district remained the biggest Covid hotspot, recording 4,471 new cases and 18 deaths. The district had reported 2,297 cases and 12 deaths on Monday.

Meanwhile, Buldana district is emerging as the new hotspot in Amravati division, having seen 567 new cases and two deaths on Tuesday. The district had reported 533 cases and one death on Monday.



Amravati district reported 475 cases and three deaths on Tuesday while Yavatmal district reported 352 cases and eight deaths.

Akola with 391 cases and three deaths, and Washim with 218 cases and no deaths, were the other affected districts in Amravati division.

In Nagpur division, Wardha reported 254 cases and three deaths, and Chandrapur had 121 cases and two deaths. Other districts of Nagpur division — Gondia, Bhandara and Gadchiroli – reported fewer than 100 cases each.



The number of tests, too, has increased substantially. The region saw 24,505 tests on Monday and 36,779 on Tuesday. Nagpur district saw a huge jump in Covid tests between the two days, from 8,607 on Monday to 13,364 on Tuesday.