Vidarbha region reeling under intense heat wave, Nagpur sizzles at 47.5 degree Celcius

The entire Vidarbha region is reeling under an intense heat wave with Nagpur and Chandrapur recording 47.5 and 47.8 degree Celsius temperatures respectively and most other districts recording more than 45 degrees Celcius.

Advertising

Chandrapur was believed to be the hottest city in the world on Tuesday.

Nagpur has been registering above 46 degrees Celcius temperature over the past six days. With no sign of respite, the city might break its own record of 47.9 degrees Celcius recorded on May 22, 2013.

According to the Regional Meteorological Office, the heat wave is going to continue till May 31 and the temperatures may start receding from June 1.

Advertising

Even the minimum temperature in the region had remained above 30 degrees Celsius of late in most districts.

Nagpur has breached the 47 degrees Celcius mark six times since 2003.