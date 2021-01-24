Widows of Vidarbha farmers join stir at Delhi borders

A group of farmers’ widows from Vidarbha region in Maharashtra have arrived in Delhi to take part in the ongoing farmers’ agitation. At least 60 widows, who are in their mid 30s and 40s, will participate in the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.

On Sunday, Bharati Pawar took to the makeshift podium at a protest site, holding a picture of her husband, a farmer who committed suicide unable to bear crop loss.

Addressing the protesters, Pawar said, “I have come from Kelapur taluka in district Yavatmal in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. This is a taluka and district which leads in the highest number of farm suicides. I want to share with you how the three contentious laws which the centre has brought are putting farmers in greater financial crisis.”

“Today, I stand here to express solidarity with Punjab farmers. I don’t want my sisters in Punjab to go through the tragedy we witnessed in Maharashtra,” she added.

If the government is subjecting farmers to such hardships by dismissing our demands, they have no right to continue in the Centre, she said.

“We women have experienced tragedy. When a farmer commits suicide the entire family is badly affected. There are small children, old in-laws ravaged by the incident and need special care. We have to shoulder the responsibilities keeping aside our own pain and sorrow. But I would like to reassure you that we come from the land Maharashtra where Jhansi Ki Rani was born. At this trying moment, Maharashtra promises to stand with Punjab,” Pawar said.