Victims of terror, riots need Aadhaar to claim govt benefits

Those claiming government benefits as victims of terrorism or communal riots will have to provide Aadhaar numbers to receive any grant from the Centre. If a claimant does not have Aadhaar, he or she will have to apply for Aadhaar and furnish the number.

The Union Home Ministry on Friday issued a notification, stating that an eligible beneficiary who wants to receive benefit under the ‘Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims/Family of Victims of Terrorist/Communal/LWE Violence and Cross Border Firing and Mine/IED Blasts on Indian Territory’ is required to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication.

The Home Ministry said the notification comes into effect in all states and UTs, except Assam and Meghalaya, where Aadhaar has not covered all residents.

“The assistance is given by the state governments and the Home Ministry reimburses the state governments … The annual budget for the scheme is broadly in the range of Rs 6 -7 crore,” a senior Home Ministry official said.

According to the notification, till Aadhaar is assigned to the beneficiary, benefits shall be given subject to production of the Aadhaar enrollment identification slip if he or she has enrolled and any one of the following — bank or post office passbook with photo, voter ID, PAN card, ration card, passport, kisan photo passbook, driving licence or certificate of identity having photo of such person issued by a gazetted officer or a tehsildar on an official letter head, MGNREGS job card, among others.

