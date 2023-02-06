scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Over 37, 000 victims of chit fund scams get Rs 30 crore back in Chhattisgarh

Over 1 lakh investors in chit funds have been cheated of hundreds of crores of rupees.

Over 37, 000 victims of chit fund scams get Rs 30 crore back in ChhattisgarhIn a virtual programme, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel returned Rs 2.56 crore to 3,274 people from Durg district who had invested in such chit funds. (File)

With police help, district administrations across Chhattisgarh have recovered and returned Rs 30 crore that 37,000 investors had been defrauded of by chit funds, according to government officials.

From 2015 to 2017, over 1 lakh such investors were cheated out of hundreds of crores of rupees in the state.

In a virtual programme, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel returned Rs 2.56 crore to 3,274 people from Durg district who had invested in such chit funds.

From 2015 till last month, 460 cases were registered against 208 such companies and 655 people were arrested, 536 of them directors.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...

In 84 cases, courts have ordered the attachment of properties of 44 chit funds, whose estimated value is Rs 76,32,40,870. Auction, recovery and agreement proceedings of properties worth Rs 52 crore have been completed against 32 companies in 54 of the cases. In the rest of the cases, auctions of properties of 14 companies whose estimated value is Rs 24.27 crore are under the process.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 22:19 IST
Next Story

Indian batters disappoint as Australia win by 44 runs in T20 World Cup warmup match

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close