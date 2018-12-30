Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s mother-in-law passes away

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s mother-in-law passed away at a Chennai hospital on Sunday. Naidu has left for Nellore in Andhra Pradesh to pay his last respects to her. Naidu said his mother-in-law, A Kausalyamma (80), was admitted to the hospital after she complained of some pain.

He added that she normally used to stay with him in Delhi but had recently shifted to Chennai due to cold weather in the national capital.

“She was like mother to me having looked after me since I lost my mother when I was 1 year old and later my two children as well,” Naidu wrote on Twitter.

“My mother in law mostly stayed with me. She was recently shifted to my daughter’s house in Chennai due to cold weather in Delhi. She developed some pains and was admitted in a Chennai hospital.

“She left for heavenly abode today leaving me and my family shattered. May her soul rest in peace. I’m leaving Delhi now to pay my last respects to her in Nellore in Andhra Pradesh,” the vice-president said.