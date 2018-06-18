Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visits AIIMS to inquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health

“The doctors informed me that Shri Vajpayee’s condition was stable and improving. Also spoke to the family members of the former Prime Minister,” Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra) “The doctors informed me that Shri Vajpayee’s condition was stable and improving. Also spoke to the family members of the former Prime Minister,” Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, along with his family members, on Monday visited the AIIMS to inquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said his condition was stable and improving.

Besides Naidu, Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju also visited the Cardio-Thoracic Centre at the hospital where the 93-year-old leader is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. In a tweet, Naidu said that the doctors informed him that Vajpayee’s condition was stable and improving.

“Along with my family members, visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and enquired about the health condition of former Prime Minister, Shri A B Vajpayee, who is undergoing treatment there,” Naidu tweeted. “The doctors informed me that Shri Vajpayee’s condition was stable and improving. Also spoke to the family members of the former Prime Minister,” he said in another tweet.

Vajpayee was admitted to the premier hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion and urine output on the lower side. He was immediately evaluated by a team of doctors and put on injectable antibiotics. Vajpayee, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that had weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he had developed dementia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have visited the BJP stalwart since he was admitted. Several Union ministers and chief minister have also gone to the hospital to inquired Vajpayee’s health condition.

Vajpayee was thrice elected prime minister between 1996 and 1999. He is the only non-Congress prime minister to have completed the full term from 1999 to 2004. As his health deteriorated, the BJP veteran withdrew himself from public life. He has remained confined to his residence here for years now.

