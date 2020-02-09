Follow Us:
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi condole death of RSS veteran P Parameswaran

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: February 9, 2020 12:17:20 pm
P Parameswaran passes away, P Parameswaran, rss leader P Parameswaran, P Parameswaran no more Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram was established by Parameswaran in 1982 “to promote nationalist thoughts among Keralites”. (Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of RSS veteran P Parameswaran, describing him as a towering intellectual who nurtured institutions of eminence.

Parameswaran, one of the senior-most ‘pracharaks’ of the  Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and former leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died on Sunday. He was 91.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of shri Parameswaran ji, a prolific writer, researcher & founder-director of Bharatiya Vichara Kendram,” Naidu said on Twitter.

The vice president said Parameswaran was an embodiment of Indian thought and philosophy.

Modi said Parameswaran was a proud and dedicated son of India.

“His was a life devoted to India’s cultural awakening, spiritual regeneration and serving the poorest of the poor. Parameswaran Ji’s thoughts were prolific and his writings were outstanding. He was indomitable,” the prime minister tweeted.

An institution builder, Parameswaran nurtured eminent institutions such as the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, Vivekananda Kendra and others.

“I am fortunate to have interacted with him many times. He was a towering intellectual. Anguished by his demise. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

