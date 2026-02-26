‘Though I’m a vegetarian, when J-K students came…’: Vice President recalls his time as Jharkhand Governor

Pointing to government initiatives such as Digital India, Start-Up India and Make in India, Radhakrishnan said that these initiatives “have made the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the country more vibrant”. (File Photo)

Addressing the University of Kashmir’s 21st convocation in Srinagar, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday spoke about the importance of “respecting the sentiments of others”, and recalled a visit by students from J&K to Jharkhand when he was the Governor of Jharkhand.

He said that despite being a vegetarian himself, he asked for non-vegetarian food to be served to the group of students visiting from J&K. He underlined that in a democracy, “respecting the sentiments of others is as important as respecting one’s own sentiments, and such exchanges deepen national integration.”

He also spoke about what he said was the biggest change that India is undergoing. “Bharat is no longer only an adopter of technology; we are emerging as innovators, and that is the great change that India is undergoing,” he said.