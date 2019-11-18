Vice President Naidu releases book on House that never dissolves

* The only time a Presiding Officer of Rajya Sabha voted in the House was on August 5, 1991. The voting on the Statutory Resolution under Article 123 of the Constitution, seeking disapproval of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Ordinance, 1991, resulted in a tie with 39 “Ayes” and “Noes”. The Presiding Officer M A Baby then voted in favour of the resolution seeking disapproval of the ordinance and the resolution was adopted.

* The longest sitting of the Rajya Sabha was on December 17, 1981, when the House sat till 4.43 am the next day for consideration and passage of the Essential Services Maintenance Bill, 1981.

Many such facts feature in a publication compiled by the Rajya Sabha secretariat on the 249 sessions of the Upper House since its inception. The publication, named Rajya Sabha: The Journey since 1952, was released by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday.

Unlike the Lok Sabha, which is dissolved every five years or when the President so decides, Rajya Sabha is a continuous House and a third of its members retire by rotation every two years. Never since its first sitting on May 13, 1952, has the country been without a Rajya Sabha.

On two occasions, Rajya Sabha alone approved imposition of President’s Rule in a state when the Lok Sabha was dissolved.

The first time, the Upper House met on February 28 and March 1, 1997 to approve President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu and Nagaland. The second time was in 1991 when Rajya Sabha met on June 3 and 4 to approve the proclamation imposing President’s Rule in Haryana. The Upper House has special powers under Article 356 (3) of the Constitution to approve the proclamation issued by the President in relation to a state when Lok Sabha is dissolved.

There have been 2,282 Rajya Sabha members till date, including those who have sat in the House of States for more than one term. Mahendra Prasad of the JD(U) with seven terms tops the list of MPs with more than one term, followed closely by Najma Heptulla with six terms.

Among the longest debates in the Upper House is the one that took place on June 4, 1991 when it discussed for 12 hours and 4 minutes the failure to provide adequate security to former PM Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated on May 21 that year. The demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 was discussed for 11 hours and 37 minutes on December 18 and 21, 1992 and the Indo-US Nuclear Deal was debated for 10 hours and 6 minutes on December 4 and 12, 2007.