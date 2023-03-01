Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar calls for mass movement to arrest ‘parliamentary disruptions’

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday exhorted the youth to organise a mass movement to generate public opinion against parliamentary disruptions. He made the remark while addressing an event to mark the centenary of Dr MS Ramaiah, founder of Gokula Education Foundation, in Bengaluru.

Describing the Parliament as a platform to hold the government accountable, the Vice-President expressed his disapproval of the “growing incidents” of disruption in the House.

Dhankhar’s remarks come in the wake of the recent stormy session in Parliament, which witnessed frequent disruptions on a host of issues including a demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

However, the Vice-President clarified that his appeal was a non-partisan one. “I want to share with you my pain as well. Dr Ambedkar had a key role to play in drafting our Constitution, it was debated for three years in the Constituent Assembly, there was dialogue, debate, discussion, and deliberation. They had tough tasks before them, there were several contentious issues, there were divergent views and there were difficulties in having a common opinion,” Dhankhar said.

He added that “despite all this, the Constituent Assembly did not have a single disturbance or disruption, no one came to the well or shouted slogans or showed placards. When such great work can be done by those who gave us the Constitution, in the interest of the country, what is the difficulty, that we are not able to follow their conduct? We should do it.”

Noting that as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha what he sees should be a cause of concern for all, he said crores of public money is spent for every minute of a session in Rajya Sabha. “Rajya Sabha is the platform to hold the government, the executive accountable, but disturbance and disruption happens there, what is more worrying is that you (people) are not bothered about it,” he said.

Observing that there has to be a mass movement, Dhankhar said: “We are there in Rajya Sabha and Parliament to ensure that the destiny of the nation is on the right track, we have to exemplify our conduct, which everyone can emulate and follow. We don’t want our boys and girls to follow disruptions, appreciate shouting slogans and showing placards.”

Advertisement

The Vice-President also underlined the importance of education in enabling societal transformation. “India, since ancient times, has been home to great centres of learning such as Nalanda, Takshashila, Vallabhi, and Vikramshila,” he said. Dhankhar emphasised the significance of the New Education Policy in bringing greater inclusion and excellence to India’s education sector. Describing the NEP-2020 as a game changer, he said: “It will revolutionise our education system, it will distance us from degree-orientated culture and put us on a productive path.”

This is Dhankhar’s maiden visit to Karnataka as the Vice-President. During his stay at Karnataka Raj Bhawan, he met with a number of dignitaries from the state including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Earlier in the day, he along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar offered prayers at the Dodda Ganapathi, Bull Temple, and Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple in Bengaluru.