V-C meet at Gujarat Vidyapith kicks off with discussion on Gandhi

The two-day national conference organised at Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad in association with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 years and 100 years of Gujarat Vidyapith kicked off Monday with discussion on Gandhian values and their relevance in education.

Advertising

Attended by nearly 80 vice-chancellors, different sessions on Gandhian values and their relevance in today’s world in sectors like education, economy, rural growth and sustainibility would be discussed during this two-day conference.

While Vidyapith Vice-Chancellor Anamik Shah said that the university is a living heritage of Mahatma Gandhi, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman D P Singh said Gandhi, whose influence on the world has been the highest, has been on the campus for 28 years as its chancellor.

“Gandhi’s presence is not only in its (university’s) soil but in the air as well. Gandhi is still alive here. Once he (Gandhi) had said, ‘Look at any history of revolution in the world, the youth have been behind these’. So, if India has to become a world leader, we have to agree with Gandhiji. Instead of waiting for instructions or directions, we have to reach out to the youth and children with Gandhi’s thoughts and ideology,” Singh said during the inaugural session on “Gandhiji’s vision for sustainable development: a unified and integrated approach for 21st century”.

Advertising

The secretary general of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Pankaj Mittal spoke about new initiatives taken by the AIU.

“Till now to become a member of AIU, it would take two years but with the new guidelines, any university, be it public or private, can immediately get associated with AIU. Also, AIU is going to be digitised. Under this, we are opening an admission portal soon where students can get coursewise information of admission to all universities. Similarly, a job portal and a collaboration portal for universities would be launched soon. The job portal will give information on the requirements in different universities and the collaboration will have 10 best departments or faculties of universities to collaborate together,” Mittal said.