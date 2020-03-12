Vice Chairman of Scheduled Caste panel appointed Tamil Nadu BJP president

Last January, Murugan had stirred a controversy by attributing a “love jihad” angle to the killing of a Dalit BJP functionary in Trichy despite a police probe pointing to personal enmity. Last January, Murugan had stirred a controversy by attributing a “love jihad” angle to the killing of a Dalit BJP functionary in Trichy despite a police probe pointing to personal enmity.

L Murugan, Vice Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), was Wednesday appointed as the president of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, which had been without a head for six months.

Murugan, 43, is a graduate from the Dr Ambedkar Government Law College in Chennai and practised in the Madras High Court for 15 years. He also served as the Centre’s standing counsel before his appointment to NCSC.

Murugan was largely an unknown face in the state party until being made NCSC Vice Chairman.

“If at all he was close to anyone in the state party, it was the former president Tamilisai Soundararajan,” said a senior BJP leader, adding that in Delhi, “he was known as a man close to President Ram Nath Kovind for his official assignments at NCSC.”

Former state BJP president Soundararajan was appointed as the governor of Telangana last September. Both Soundararajan and Murugan come from backward castes.

Last January, Murugan had stirred a controversy by attributing a “love jihad” angle to the killing of a Dalit BJP functionary in Trichy despite a police probe pointing to personal enmity.

