‘Perfectionist with keen eye for detail’: Meet Vice Admiral Swaminathan who is set to be the next Navy Chief

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan is set to become the next Chief of the Naval Staff at the end of this month, the Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday. The announcement comes three weeks before the current Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, retires from service on May 31.
Vice Admiral Swaminathan has been serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command since July 31 of last year.
Under his leadership, the Indian Navy deployed several ships around the Persian Gulf region to escort Indian merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amidst the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US.
His colleagues describe him as a warm and highly knowledgeable individual, well-versed in the complex aspects and regulations governing maritime affairs.
“He is a perfectionist at work and has a keen eye for detail. He is also passionate about fitness and goes for runs regularly,” a Navy officer who has worked closely with him, said.
Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, the decorated officer specialises in Communication and Electronic Warfare.
The Vice Admiral has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career, including the Command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash, the missile corvette INS Kulish, the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore, and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.
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He had served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi and played a key role in the conduct of training across the Indian Navy.
He was also instrumental in raising the Indian Naval Safety Team that oversees operational safety across all verticals of the Navy and subsequently headed the Work Up Organisation of the Navy as the Flag Officer Sea Training, after which he was appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet.
Subsequently, he served as the Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and Advisor, Offshore Security and Defence, to the Government of India.
The Flag Officer had served as the Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, Controller of Personnel Services and Chief of Personnel at NHQ. Before his current assignment, he served as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters.
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He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode lsland.
He holds a BSc degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and a range of other educational degrees, such as an M Sc in Telecommunications from Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi; MA in Defence Studies from King’s College, London; MPhil in Strategic Studies from Mumbai University; and PhD in International Studies from Mumbai University.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More