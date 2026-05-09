‘Perfectionist with keen eye for detail’: Meet Vice Admiral Swaminathan who is set to be the next Navy Chief

Vice Admiral Swaminathan has been serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command since July 31 of last year. (File Photo)

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan is set to become the next Chief of the Naval Staff at the end of this month, the Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday. The announcement comes three weeks before the current Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, retires from service on May 31.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan has been serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command since July 31 of last year.

Under his leadership, the Indian Navy deployed several ships around the Persian Gulf region to escort Indian merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amidst the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US.