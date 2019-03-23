Vice Admiral Karambir Singh to be next Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Karambir Singh was appointed as the next Navy Chief by the government. Singh will succeed Admiral Sunil Lanba who retires on May 31.

Singh was the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief in the Eastern Naval Command previously.

Singh was commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1980, the Admiral earned his wings as a helicopter pilot in 1982 and has flown extensively on the Chetak and Kamov helicopters. He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai and has served as Directing Staff in both these institutions.

In his career spanning nearly 36 years, the Admiral has commanded an Indian Coast Guard Ship, a Naval Missile Corvette as well as Guided Missile Destroyers. He has also served as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.