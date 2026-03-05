Downing of Iranian ship ‘sad for India … there is no restriction on war zone in the maritime domain’ says Retd Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar

Retired vice admiral Kumar added that the incident took place in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Sri Lanka, and hence, they could quickly get into the search and rescue operation.

Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar (retd), former vice-chief of the Indian Navy and the country’s first national maritime security coordinator, termed the downing of Iranian warship IRIS Dena off the Sri Lankan coast as “sad” for India, since it occurred while the vessel was returning from an Indian Navy international event. He, however, pointed out that there is no restriction on a war zone in the maritime domain.

The Indian Navy has yet to officially comment on the incident.

“It is very sad for us that the incident happened as the ship was returning from an international event organised by the Indian Navy. But in the maritime domain, there is no restriction of battle or war zone, and the war started after they departed India,” the (retd) vice admiral told The Indian Express.