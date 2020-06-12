Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta takes charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, AVSM, YSM, VSM assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam Friday.

Vice Admiral S N Ghormade, the outgoing Chief of Staff, has proceeded on transfer as Controller Personnel Services at the Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy), New Delhi.

VAdm Biswajit Dasgupta is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1985 and is a specialist in Navigation and Direction. He has commanded four frontline ships, including the missile corvettes INS Nishank, INS Karmuk, stealth frigate INS Tabar and the aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

He has held other operational, training and staff appointments such as Commander Workup at Headquarters at Indian Naval Workup Team (Kochi), Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College (Wellington), Officer-in-Charge of the Navy’s Navigation and Direction School, Naval Assistant to the Chief of the Naval Staff and Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

On promotion to Flag Rank, he was appointed as Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at Headquarters, Western Naval Command at Mumbai. During 2017-18, he held command of the prestigious Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam and was, thereafter, appointed as Additional Director General at NCC Headquarters, New Delhi.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral and prior to his return to Visakhapatnam as the Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, he was the Controller Personnel Services at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy) at New Delhi. VAdm Biswajit Dasgupta is a graduate of Defence Services Command and Staff College, Bangladesh, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, New Delhi.

The Flag Officer is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service. He was also awarded the Yudh Seva Medal for coordinating evacuation operations from strife-torn Yemen in 2015 under Operation Raahat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.