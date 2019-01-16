Vibrant Summit: Anil Ambani’s name not in govt list of 19 industrialists

Toggle Menu
Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani are among the 19 industrialists who are expected to attend the inauguration of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar on January 18. The list, released by the state government on Tuesday, however, does not include Anil Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) who has been at the centre of the Rafale spat between the Congress and the Modi government.

While global aircraft manufacturers like Airbus Group India and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company are expected to remain present for a special plenary meet on “Opportunities in Defence and Aerospace” at the summit, the name of Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale fighter aircraft, is missing from the list of attendees announced by the government.

The meet on defence and aerospace sector on January 18 will be addressed by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Other industrialists expected to attend the inaugural event include Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Godrej Group chairman Adi Godrej, Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar among others.

