Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate business meet, five countries to participate

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar in the presence of thousands of delegates and business leaders from across the world. The three-day investors’ meet will take place at Mahatma Mandir facility for international events in the state capital and will witness the participation of the heads of five countries – Uzbekistan, Rwanda, Denmark, Czech Republic and Malta – and over 30,000 national and international delegates.
“On January 17, Modi would inaugurate ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show’ near Mahatma Mandir and a newly-built hospital in Ahmedabad. In the evening, the PM would inaugurate a shopping festival on Sabarmati Riverfront,” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said. Some of the major events during the three-day meet include a round-table interaction with the heads of global funds, ‘Africa Day’ and an MSME convention. The closing ceremony will be held in the presence of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, the CM said.
Heads of five countries and over 20,000 national and international delegates are expected to attend the 9th edition of the summit today. Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis and Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat would be attending the summit, a top state official was quoted as saying by PTI. Besides, 21 ministers from various countries are also coming for the event, Gujarat chief secretary J N Singh had said.
