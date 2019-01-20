Vibrant Gujarat Summit: India competing with China despite protests against policies, says Giriraj Singh

Linking public protests with the country’s growth rate, Union Minister of State for MSMEs Giriraj Singh on Saturday said countries like China and Singapore do not have a Jantar Mantar to hold protests.

“Mr (Prasoon) Mukherjee was talking about Singapore’s GDP, and I thought in my mind that Singapore does not have a Delhi and a Jantar Mantar, where people might go to protest against (government) policies. You do not have a Jantar Mantar in Singapore. China also does not have a Jantar Mantar,” Singh said addressing an MSME convention being held on the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

The minister was referring to an earlier speech given by Prasoon Mukherjee, the vice-chairman of Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Singh said that despite people going to Jantar Mantar to protest, the country is competing with China and is today the fastest growing economy in the world.

Mukherjee had said, “If India has per capita GDP of $2000, there (in Singapore) the per capita GDP is $70,000.”