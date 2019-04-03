VHP to organise prayer meets in temples across country on April 6

THE VISHWA Hindu Parishad (VHP), which had earlier decided not to undertake any new movement to push for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya until the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has now announced that it would organise ‘Vijay mahamantra jaap anushthan’ on April 6 across the country, reaching as many temples and villages as possible with repeated chants of ‘Shri Ram, jai Ram, jai jai Ram.’

The VHP claims that April 6 is an auspicious day and a “Sarva siddhi yoga” and repeated chants of the mantra would ensure victory over hurdles.

“There is no political motive behind the move as it is purely a religious event. The day would be marked as Vijay Mahamantra Jaap Anushthan,” claimed Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

Explained Bid to keep the Ram Temple issue alive as polls near? The VHP’s move is seen as an attempt to keep the ‘Ram temple’ issue alive in election season. At their public meetings or while addressing party workers in Uttar Pradesh, BJP national president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath keep talking about the Ram temple and also claims that the BJP is the only party that could do this (construct the temple), referring to BSP, SP and Congress as mere obstacles. Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah raise chants of “Shri Ram, jai Ram, jai jai Ram” in many of the booth workers’ meetings. Thus, it appears that BJP does not want to miss out on any chance to retain as many seats as possible especially in Uttar Pradesh and the day-long event by VHP is seen as another attempt to keep the temple agenda alive.

VHP workers will go to temples in every region and also seek participation of public for repeated chants of “Shri Ram, Jai Ram, Jai Jai Ram” at least 13 times at each place.

Asked about the organisation of such event just before polls, Bansal said, “We have decided not to launch any new movement for construction of Ram Temple till the election. This is a religious pledge for construction of Ram Temple. There is nothing political in it, since the day is auspicious thus with the chant of the mantra, we want to remove the obstacles in way of construction of Ram Temple”

It may be mentioned that the move of VHP comes at a time when the Congress and its leaders, including party chief Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been making temple visits. However, during her recent visit to Ayodhya, Priyanka avoided visiting the disputed site and had gone to Hanuman Gari temple.

Since then, the BJP has been targeting Priyanka for not visiting “Ram Lala”. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post on his official Facebook page, wrote “… aap Ram janma bhoomi isliye nahi gyi ki ek varga vishesh naraj ho jayega?, Apki mataji, bhai aur apke pati bhi court ke duara di gayi jamanat par hai, kya aap unse milti hai ki nahi milti? Aap ko desh ki janta ke samne apni sthiti spashta karni chahiye (… Did you choose not to visit Ram Janmabhoomi as one specific section would have been unhappy? Your mother, brother and husband are also free on bail from court so do you visit them or not? You should clarify your stand before the public of the country).”