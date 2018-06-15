VHP threatens agitation against CIA for naming it as a ‘religious militant organisation’

VHP said the allegations leveled by the CIA were ‘baseless’ and ‘false’. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) VHP said the allegations leveled by the CIA were ‘baseless’ and ‘false’. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has threatened to launch an agitation against the US Intelligence agency CIA after the intelligence agency named it as a ‘religious militant organisation’ along with the Bajrang Dal in the ‘World Factbook’.

Responding to the categorisation, General Secretary Surendra Jain in a statement called the CIA ‘anti-India’ and said that VHP is a nationalist group and that they work for the country. He added that the allegations leveled by the CIA were ‘baseless’ and ‘false’.

In a statement, VHP said, “This shows the CIA’s anti-India mindset. The VHP will launch an agitation against it.” Jain further added, “The CIA was responsible for creating Osama bin Laden and has no moral right to lecture it.”

Read | CIA names VHP, Bajrang Dal as ‘religious militant organisations’ in World Factbook

CIA has categorised both Bajrang Dal and VHP as “political pressure groups”, defining them as organisations that are involved in politics or exert political pressure but their leaders do not stand for legislative elections. The CIA has listed the RSS, Hurriyat Conference, and Jamiat Ulema-e Hind as political pressure groups in India.

On Friday, former national convenor of the BJP’s Samvad cell Khemchand Sharma rejected the CIA’s assertions, he called it “fake news” and said legal proceedings will be initiated against the CIA soon.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd