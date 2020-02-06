VHP: Temple should be built on basis of map circulating for last 30 yrs

On the map circulating among Hindus, he said, “It is the same map based on which Rs 8.25 crore was collected through donations in 1989. Therefore, we urge the trust that the temple be constructed according to this map.” On the map circulating among Hindus, he said, “It is the same map based on which Rs 8.25 crore was collected through donations in 1989. Therefore, we urge the trust that the temple be constructed according to this map.”

Hailing the Union government’s move to set up the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday said construction of the Ram temple should be started at the earliest, and built on the basis of the “same map which is circulating among Hindus” for the last 30 years.

“It’s a day of joy for all Hindus of the world; a strong and concrete step has been taken for the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple,” VHP president Alok Kumar said.

“We expect the trust to start functioning as soon as possible. Every Hindu hopes that construction of a temple will start,” he said.



Kumar said the trust should ensure that the temple is constructed with money donated by Hindus from across the world, and not a single rupee from government coffers is spent on its construction.

Kumar said, “The foundation of temple was laid by our Dalit colleague Kameshwar Choupal in the presence of sants. So I want to express my gratitude towards the Home Minster for making a provision for a Dalit trustee.”

