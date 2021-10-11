MP: VHP puts up posters banning entry of non-Hindus in garba pandals in Ratlam

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has put up posters prohibiting the entry of “non-Hindus” in the pandals where Garba dance is performed hailing Goddess Durga during the ongoing Navratri festival in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district to avoid the repeat of “controversial incidents” of the last year, a functionary of the organisation said on Monday.

The VHP said it has placed the posters stating the “entry of non-Hindus is prohibited” across 56 pandals.

Chandan Sharma, VHP’s Dharm Prachar Vibhag district secretary for Ratlam, said non-Hindu men indulge in objectionable activities by entering the garba pandals where dance is performed hailing Goddess Durga.

“The entry of non-Hindu youths had led to controversies at many places last year. By putting up such posters, non-Hindu people are being told not to enter the garba and Durga pandals so that such incidents can be avoided,” he said.

Sharma said VHP workers are placing such posters with the consent of the festival organising committees.

Ratlam Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhishek Gehlot said the administration has not received any complaint in this regard.

“The administration will look into the issue (the posters) in case of any complaint,” he said.