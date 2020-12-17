VHP plans drive to raise temple building funds

VHP’s Champat Rai said there would be several states in which every household will be contacted, and literature is being printed in Indian languages.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Wednesday announced a nationwide outreach drive to raise awareness on the Ram Temple issue among youngsters and mobilise funds for its construction.

VHP’s Champat Rai, also general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, said retired officials including Nripendra Mishra, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, and K K Sharma, former BSF D-G, would be part of the committees set up by the trust to look into various aspects of the temple construction. Tata Consultant Engineers will be the project management consultant, he said.

Rai said the goal of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, to be held from January 14 to February 27, was to educate the youth about the struggle for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. “Those that are 35 years and younger will not know much about the struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi. We want that at least 50 crore people, half the population of the country, should know the history of Ram Janmabhoomi movement. That is 11 crore households.”

He said there would be several states in which every household will be contacted, and literature is being printed in Indian languages. “The trust has decided that coupons will be printed. There will be 8 crore coupons of Rs 100, 4 crore coupons of Rs 10, and 12 lakh coupons of Rs 1,000.” Rai said the trust did not fulfil conditions of the FCRA and hence would not be eligible to receive foreign funds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.