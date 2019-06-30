Mob lynchings ‘blown out of proportion’, Jharkhand incident suspcious: VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Sunday claimed that incidents of mob lynching were “blown out of proportion” as only a “few incidents” had taken place and the reason later turned out to be something else.

Referring to the killing of Tabrez Ansari (22) in Jharkhand last week, the outfit’s national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said though his death looks suspicious, an incident of crime should be seen through the criminal angle only.

Bansal made the comments after the VHP’s two-day central managing committee meeting in Jammu. Ansari was beaten and tied to an electricity pole by a mob that allegedly forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram…Jai Hanuman” after accusing him of committing a theft.

A video of the incident, which took place in Dhatkidih village of Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district last week, showed the mob beating Ansari and asking him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”. Ansari is seen chanting and pleading with the mob to stop the assault. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Not against interfaith marriages but ‘love jihad’

The VHP spokesperson also said that the outfit was not against interfaith marriages but only against ‘love jihad’ that is aimed at tricking Hindu girls into marrying Muslim youths to have them converted to Islam.

“The VHP is not against interfaith marriages but a conspiracy is on under which a Muslim youth in a pre-planned manner traps a Hindu girl and then converts her to his religion by taking undue advantage of her innocence,” Bansal was quoted as saying by PTI.

“We never opposed marriage of couples belonging to different religions. We are against ‘love jihad. If there is no malafide intention, we have no issue (with interfaith marriage),” said Bansal.

The VHP meet also demanded tough action against cow slaughter and advocated a separate ministry for the protection of the animal.

“We condemn all incidents of violence against anyone including cow vigilantes who often come on roads after they feel nothing is done to protect the revered animal. Nobody is speaking against the atrocities committed against them,” he said. Bansal claimed that cow vigilantes protect animals and cannot imagine taking human lives.

(Inputs from PTI)