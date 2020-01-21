VHP Marga Darshak Mandal Meeting: ‘Build Ram temple from Ram Bhakts’ money, not govt funds’

During the VHP Marga Darshak Mandal meeting in Prayagraj on Monday. PTI During the VHP Marga Darshak Mandal meeting in Prayagraj on Monday. PTI

Over 200 Hindu priests and sadhus, taking part in the “Marga Darshak Mandal” meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Prayagraj on Monday, called for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya using funds collected from the devotees or “Ram Bhakts” instead of government funds. They said that while the government could form a Trust for the construction of the Ram temple as per the Supreme Court’s judgment, no government money should be used for building the temple.

They also expressed hope that the construction of the temple would start by “Navratra” this year. “The sadhus were of the belief that the government of the day has people in it who were associated with the Ram Temple movement since the beginning, and therefore, there is no doubt that soon a trust would be formed for the construction of the Ram temple. While they felt that a date for the construction of the temple should be announced soon, it was also felt that it would be better if it begins during Navratra,” VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

At the meeting, it was decided to organise “Ram Mahotsava” in villages across the country between March 25 and April 8. The VHP will also reach out to each of these villages from where “shilas” have been gathered since 1989 and felicitate “Ram Bhakts” who took part in the temple movement in the 1990s. It was also decided to felicitate “Ram Bhaktas” during these “Ram Mahotsava” who not only participated as “karyasewaks” during the Ram temple movement but were also present during different occasions like “shila poojan”, “diya poojan”, “rath yatras” etc.

Asked about the model of the Ram temple, which has also been put on display in the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj, Bansal said, “It was the belief of respected sadhus at the meeting that the model of the temple would remain the same”.

Among those present at the meeting included general secretary of Sadhvi Shakri Parishad, Sadhvi Pragya Bharti; mahant Suresh Das of Ayodhya; and VHP general secretary Milind Parande.

VHP workers to spread awareness about CAA

Lucknow: Welcoming the enactment of the new citizenship law (CAA) by the BJP government at the Centre, the Marga Darshak Mandal of the VHP on Monday unanimously approved a proposal to help the government in the implementation of the controversial law, against which protests are being held across the country.

As per the resolution, proposed by Mahamandaleshwar Hariharanand Maharaj, the VHP volunteers will help “spread awareness and remove misconception regarding the CAA”.

During the meeting, sadhus said that there was a need for the amendment to the citizenship law “as minorities were being discriminated in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan or Afganisation because of their religion”, the VHP said.

The sadhus taking part in the meeting also decided to work towards stopping “conversion” of Hindus to Christianity, calling “religious conversion “anti-national as with conversion of religion, Hindu tend to shift their belief to religious places in other countries”. The sadhus also discussed the “deteriorating family values”. (ENS)

