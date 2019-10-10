VHP leader shot dead in Mandsaur, police suspect business rivalry

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was shot dead in Mandsaur on Wednesday in what the police suspect is a case of business rivalrly.

Advertising

Yuvraj Singh Chouhan, who ran a local cable network, was near a tea stall at Geeta Bhavan locality when three motorcycle-borne youths shot at him. Chouhan, who was in his late 30s, was declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital.

Mandsaur SP Hitesh Choudhary said six suspects have been taken into custody. He said prima facie the police believe business rivalry was the motive behind the murder.

State BJP chief Rakesh Singh alleged that law and order situation has worsened to such an extent that criminals are having a free run. He said in ten months of the Kamal Nath government 1271 people have been killed in the state.

Advertising

A BJP MLA from Mandsaur district said local right-wing organizations did not react to the murder because they believe it was linked to personal rivalry either arising from his cable business or some property dispute.

The legislator said it was not uncommon for Chouhan to interfere in property disputes of other people. An LLB, Chouhan also practiced law occasionally.