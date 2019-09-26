VHP jumps in, calls Mamata ‘security threat’

International General Secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Milind Parande on Wednesday said the “situation in West Bengal has become highly dangerous for Hindu society due to discriminating attitude of the Mamata Banerjee government”.

Addressing media persons here, Parande said, “Chief Minister’s recent statement, where she asked people to file an FIR in police station on losing their personal documents to escape NRC (National Register of Citizens) net, is detrimental to internal security of the country. The chief minister should not make such statements against NRC.”

On Monday, Banerjee had asked people to file an FIR in case they lost personal documents and property deeds.

“VHP assures that minority Hindu population coming from anywhere in the world should be given shelter, protection and citizenship.

Muslims who are coming from Bangladesh and Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar should be treated as infiltrators and evicted from here. Passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill is necessary to protect the Hindus in this regard,” Parande said.