VHP ‘Dharam Sansad’ rally in Delhi: Making law only option for Ram Temple, says RSS executive head

Bringing in a law is the only option for the construction of Ram temple, RSS’ executive head Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi said on Sunday while addressing thousands of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers at the outfit’s ‘Dharam Sansad’ rally in Delhi’s Ramlila ground.

“We have no conflict with any community, We are not begging but expressing sentiments. Making law is only option for Ram temple. Movement will continue till commitment is fulfilled,” he said.

VHP leaders organised similar meetings of Hindu religious leaders at seven places on November 25, including Ayodhya, Nagpur and Mangaluru, to press for a bill to construct the temple. Today’s rally comes two days before the winter session of parliament begins on Tuesday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at Ramlila Maidan and snipers have been deployed on high-rises ahead of the rally. Besides Joshi, VHP president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and its international working president Alok Kumar are also expected to address the crowd.

“We should not let Modi leave Prime Minister post until he meets the promise of building Ram Temple,” said Swami Hansdevacharya of Haridwar, one of the speakers.

The VHP also carried out a door-to-door campaign to make today’s rally a success. “It (rally) will change the hearts of all those who are not in favour of bringing the bill for construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” VHP’s spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

Ahead of the rally, a traffic advisory has been issued detailing diversions in Delhi. No traffic will be allowed on Ranjeet Singh Flyover (from Guru Nanak Chowk to Barakhambha Road), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate), Chaman Lal Marg near VIP gate, the advisory said.

VHP’s campaign will culminate at Prayag with a ‘Dharam Sansad’ of priests and saints. The final ‘Dharam Sansad’ will be held on January 31 and February 1.

Earlier last month, BJP’s ally Shiv Sena also held a public meeting in Ayodhya that coincided with the VHP rally. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asked government to wake up from a “Kumbhakarn-like” four-year slumber and warned that unless the temple was built, the BJP would find itself out of power. The title suit of the Ayodhya case is pending in the Supreme Court and judges are expected to announce the hearing dates in January 2019.