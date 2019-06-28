VHP demands government to bring bill for citizenship to Hindu refugees

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded the Central government to make a law to give citizenship rights to Pakistan-victimised Hindu refugees and other minority refugees in India. To raise support for the demand, VHP from Friday is launching a programme to meet the Parliament members across all the parties.

VHP, Central Secretary (International Coordination), Prashant Hartalkar on Thursday said that in 2016, Central government had tried to make citizenship law in Parliament for all these refugee minorities. He added that the Congress and other opposition parties did not allow it to pass.

Hartalkar said that the Government of India in the ongoing Parliament session or in the next session should again bring the bill to give citizenship rights to these Pakistan-victimised Hindu refugees and other minority refugees. VHP also demanded simplification of processes for long-term visas and other legal requirements. VHP also demanded that to protect the remaining Hindus in Pakistan, the Government of India should ensure international pressure.

“Elementary facilities should be provided to Pak-victimised Hindus who came to Bharat. The government schemes for women and child development should be extended to them also,” Hartalkar said.

The VHP leader also said that organisation workers alongwith Pak-Hindu refugee delegates will soon meet the Members of Parliament to apprise them of the human rights abuses in Pakistan and the problems of Pakistani Hindus. He said that starting from Friday, that “MP-contact campaign” will run till August 14, 2019