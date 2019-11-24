VHP, BJP MP felicitate lawyer Keshav Parasaran who represented Ramlalla in SC

Veteran Supreme Court lawyer Keshav Parasaran, who represented Ramlalla Virajman in the long drawn Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, was felicitated by saints and leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the BJP on Saturday during his first visit to Ayodhya since the Supreme Court verdict on November 9 this year that paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

As part of a symbolic gesture, Parasaran, who was accompanied by his team of more than a dozen lawyers, also presented the hard copy of Supreme Court verdict to Ayodhya divisional commissioner Manoj Mishra, who is the official receiver of Ram Janmabhoomi. Parasaran also visited the Saryu river and the makeshift Ramlalla temple.

“Parasaranji was the one who represented Ram Lalla Virajman along with his team of lawyers. He is more than 92-year-old and even after that fought the whole case after removing his shoes during each court session. He took no fees for the same. He worked day and night with dedication for Bhagwan Ram and brought victory for us. Because of this, our honorable saints wanted to welcome him in Ayodhya and, bless him and felicitate him. All the lawyers who were part of him team accompanied him,” said Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh.

Nearly all prominent saints , including Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, VHP leaders Chapat Rai and Dinesh Chandra, were present during the felicitation.

After reaching Ayodhya on Saturday morning, Parsaran took a dip in the Saryu river and wore the sacred thread ‘janeu’. Later, he visited the Ram Lalla temple on a wheelchair.

Talking to the media, Parasaran said that he always felt a spiritual connection with Lord Ram and that was the reason he fought the case. He added that it was his dedication to Ram that he worked on every small detail of the case with utter seriousness before the daily hearing on the case started. “As the Ayodhya commissioner is the receiver of the Ram Janmabhoomi from the government side, a copy of the Supreme Court judgment was handed over to him by Parasaran ji. On Sunday, he has to go to Bharatkund in Ayodhya and from there he will visit the palace of Ayodhya and meet the present king there. Parasaran ji is also scheduled to visit Guptar Ghaat,” added Lallu.