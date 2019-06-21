VHP appeals to govt, CJI to make way for Ram temple

Days after formation of the Narendra Modi government for a second term, VHP on Thursday passed a resolution, appealing to the Chief Justice of India and the government to make way for building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at the earliest.

VHP’s Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal, which comprises saints from across the country, passed a resolution in this regard on the concluding session of a two-day meet in Haridwar on Thursday.

VHP has raised the Ram Mandir issue after nearly four months. In February, it had decided to not hold any agitation on the issue until the Lok Sabha elections are over.

On Thursday, VHP’s top decision-making body met in Haridwar and passed the resolution.

According to VHP leaders, construction of the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya remained at the core of discussion on the second and last day of the Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal meet.

Jagadguru Shyam Devacharya ji Maharaj of Jabalpur said the Hindu community has been resolute about the temple since 1528 and since 1984.

“Therefore, any further delay in this holy national work is unjustified,” he said.

Speaking to the media along with the VHP working president Alok Kumar, he recollected how the BJP passed a resolution in its Palampur meet in 1989, the rath yatra by veteran BJP leader L K Advani and the arrest of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1990 during kar sewa.

“After PM Modi included this resolution in his 2019 manifesto, the expectations of the people has increased even further,” the resoluted states.

Through the resolution, the saints appealed the government to remove “all the obstacles” so that the temple can be built as per “wishes of crores of Hindus”.

The resolution also states, “It will not be right even on the part of the judiciary to turn away from its responsibility.”

“This topic of national importance has been pending in the Supreme Court since 2011. But, unfortunately, it is not even in its priority list,” the resolution says.

The saints called upon the Chief Justice of India to make a decision by completing the hearing in the matter at the earliest.

The resolution also states that only ‘Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas’ will build the temple. VHP national prachar-prasar pramukh Vijay Shankar Tiwari said several organisations had been trying to take credit for the Ram Janmbhoomi movement and claiming that they will build the temple.

“Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas has led the movement and has overseen the carving of stones so far. Hence only Nyas should be allowed to build the temple,” Tiwari said.

In another resolution, the VHP’s top decision-making body expressed satisfaction over the results of the Lok Sabha elections and hoped that the new government will be able to control “anti-Ram elements”.