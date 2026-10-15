VFS Global opens visa application centre in Guwahati to expand reach across Northeast

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VFS Global opens visa centre in Guwahati for 14 countries, to boost access for Northeast applicants

By: PTI
1 min readAssam, Guwahati, MumbaiUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 07:42 PM IST
Himanta Biswa Sharma, Chief Minister of Assam and Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer - South Asia, VFS Global at the inauguration of Visa Application Centre in GuwahatAssam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma and Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer - South Asia, VFS Global at the inauguration of Visa Application Centre in Guwahat. (Special Arrangement)
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VFS Global on Thursday announced it will open a new visa application centre in Guwahati, Assam, to improve access to visa services for applicants across the northeastern states.

The new facility will process visa applications for 14 countries, including Austria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malta (D-Visa applications), Morocco, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, VFS Global said in a statement.

“We are pleased to inaugurate our new Visa Application Centre in Guwahati, strengthening access to visa services for applicants across Assam and the wider Northeast.

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We are grateful to the Assam government and our partner missions for their confidence in us.

Through secure, technology-led processes and a commitment to service excellence, we will continue to offer an efficient and convenient visa application experience and make international travel simpler for every applicant we serve,” VFS Global Chief Operating Officer – South Asia, Yummi Talwar said.

VFS Global currently provides visa services on behalf of 53 sovereign governments across 561 Visa Application Centres in 20 cities.

 

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