Veteran Tamil journalist Nakkeeran Gopal arrested

Tamil journalist Nakkeeran Gopal was taken into custody at around 8.15 am from the Chennai airport (Twitter/@nakkheeranweb) Tamil journalist Nakkeeran Gopal was taken into custody at around 8.15 am from the Chennai airport (Twitter/@nakkheeranweb)

Veteran Tamil journalist Nakkeeran Gopal, the editor of Tamil bi-weekly ‘Nakkeeran,’ was arrested by the Chennai City Police on Tuesday morning, reportedly on a complaint from Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s office.

According to a senior police officer, Gopal was taken into custody at around 8.15 am from the Chennai airport. He was travelling to Pune to attend an event there, according to sources close to Gopal.

Read this story in Tamil

While the arrest was formally recorded after he was taken in custody and sources close to Gopal said that police is imposing sedition charges against him, a top police officer confirmed the arrest. “He was arrested by a deputy commissioner rank official from Adyar. We will reveal other details later,” the officer said.

Refusing to comment on the nature of the complaint from Raj Bhavan, the officer said there were reports in Nakkeeran linking Governor Purohit and his office in a recent university sex scandal and multiple visits of the main accused, Nirmala Devi, an assistant professor of Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, to Raj Bhavan.

Devi was arrested in April after an audio clip of her purported conversation with female students went viral in social media in which she was heard asking her students to adjust with some officials by giving them sexual favours to get marks and money. After the alleged role of governor and some top officials in his office emerged in the controversy, opposition parties in Tamil Nadu demanded the resignation of Governor Purohit, forcing him to address the media to deny charges against him.

In the press meet, he claimed that he never seen the face of the lady and that demanding resignation was the job of the opposition parties. “I do not know the lady, I have never met the lady. I am surrounded by so many people always and it is not possible for anyone to meet me without my permission,” Purohit told the media in the third week of April.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd