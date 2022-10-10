Veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday. The veteran politician died after spending several days in the ICU of Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where his condition was critical.

Earlier, Yadav was administered with life-saving drugs, the hospital had said in a health bulletin on Friday.

SP chief and Yadav’s son Akhilesh confirmed the news of the leader’s death on Twitter.

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे – श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

In a tweet he said, “My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more.”

Mulayam Singh Yadav, born November 22, 1939, was a senior Indian politician and the supremo of the Samajwadi Party. He was a member of Lok Sabha, representing Azamgarh constituency of Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav, rose in UP politics in a period of intense social and political ferment after the 1970s.

Emerging as a socialist leader, Mulayam soon established himself as an OBC stalwart, capturing a swathe of political space vacated by the Congress. He took oath as UP’s 15th CM in 1989, which marked the year when the Congress was voted out, failing to return to power in the state ever since.