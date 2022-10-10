scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Yadav died after spending several days in the ICU of Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where his condition was critical. 

Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies at 82: Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday. The veteran politician died after spending several days in the ICU of Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where his condition was critical.

Earlier, Yadav was administered with life-saving drugs, the hospital had said in a health bulletin on Friday.

SP chief and Yadav’s son Akhilesh confirmed the news of the leader’s death on Twitter.

In a tweet he said,  “My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more.”

Mulayam Singh Yadav, born November 22, 1939, was a senior Indian politician and the supremo of the Samajwadi Party. He was a member of Lok Sabha, representing Azamgarh constituency of Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav, rose in UP politics in a period of intense social and political ferment after the 1970s.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five monthsPremium
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five months
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...Premium
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...

Emerging as a socialist leader, Mulayam soon established himself as an OBC stalwart, capturing a swathe of political space vacated by the Congress. He took oath as UP’s 15th CM in 1989, which marked the year when the Congress was voted out, failing to return to power in the state ever since.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 09:43:02 am
Next Story

Shehnaaz Gill’s whispered conversation with Sai Pallavi wins the internet, shares frame with Allu Arjun and R Madhavan. Watch

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement