scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Latest news

Veteran Kerala Congress leader Skariah Thomas dead

The 74-year old leader was admitted to the hospital late last month following post-Covid complications.

By: PTI | Kochi/kottayam |
March 18, 2021 4:40:00 pm
Veteran Congress leader Shariah Thomas. (File photo)

Veteran Kerala Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member Skariah Thomas died at a private hospital in Kochi on Thursday due to post-Covid
complications, hospital sources said.

The 74-year old leader was admitted to the hospital late last month following post-Covid complications.

His condition worsened this afternoon leading to his death, they said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Thomas was the chairman of Kerala Congress (Skariah Thomas), which is part of Kerala’s ruling CPI(M)-led LDF.

He was the chairman of the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Ltd under the state Industries department.

Thomas was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kottayam constituency in the elections held in 1977 and 1980.

Condoling the demise of Thomas, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said as a member of Lok Sabha he could raise the voice of Kerala in Parliament.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 18: Latest News

Advertisement
X