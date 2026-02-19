Veteran journalist Govindan Kutty, who survived 1977 plane crash with Morarji Desai, dies at 81

Veteran journalist K Govindan Kutty, who survived and first reported the 1977 plane crash involving PM Morarji Desai, has died in Thiruvananthapuram. (Express Photo enhanced by AI)

Veteran journalist and author K Govindan Kutty died in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. He was 81 years old.

Govindan Kutty, who started his career with All India Radio, later moved to the print medium, where he worked with publications including The Indian Express, The Financial Express and India Today.

He was the first to report the 1977 crash of a plane carrying then Prime Minister Morarji Desai in Assam’s Jorhat. As a reporter with AIR, Govindan Kutty was with Desai in the aircraft to cover the Prime Minister’s Northeast visit. Desai, Govindan Kutty and 15 others survived the crash. After the crash, the journalist managed to make his way out of the aircraft through an emergency exit. Later, the survivors found a military outpost nearby, from where Govindan Kutty made a telephone call to AIR and reported the incident ahead of its next bulletin on the night of November 4, 1977.